Today marks the end of our series of winners from the Forest Review Community Awards 2025.
The final award of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by the Mayor of Lydney; Cllr Tasha Saunders.
The winner this year was Brian Higg!
Well done to all winners and nominees, and thank you for checking in over the last 12 days to watch our videos.
You can visit the website to see them again or catch up on any you may have missed.
Below is a round-up of all our winners this year:
Community Hero: Tess Tremlett
Good Neighbour: David Harris
Environmental Award: Nathan Choat, Joe Baker, Alex Thrift
Young Hero: Abi Rudge
Blue Light Award: Mervyn Fleming
Inspiration in Education: Tyler Carpenter
Business Hero: Zachariah Sahara Valiyaparambil and Alphonsa Kurian
Group Hero: Great Oaks Hospice
Sporting Hero: Nastasha Hamm
People’s Choice: Celia Evans
Review Special Award: Brian Higg
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.