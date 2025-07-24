Today marks the end of our series of winners from the Forest Review Community Awards 2025.

The final award of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by the Mayor of Lydney; Cllr Tasha Saunders.

The winner this year was Brian Higg!

Well done to all winners and nominees, and thank you for checking in over the last 12 days to watch our videos.

You can visit the website to see them again or catch up on any you may have missed.

Below is a round-up of all our winners this year:

Community Hero: Tess Tremlett

Good Neighbour: David Harris

Environmental Award: Nathan Choat, Joe Baker, Alex Thrift

Young Hero: Abi Rudge

Blue Light Award: Mervyn Fleming

Inspiration in Education: Tyler Carpenter

Business Hero: Zachariah Sahara Valiyaparambil and Alphonsa Kurian

Group Hero: Great Oaks Hospice

Sporting Hero: Nastasha Hamm

People’s Choice: Celia Evans

Review Special Award: Brian Higg