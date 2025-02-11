A defibrillator manufacturer has said the United Kingdom is now the most heart safe it has ever been with 15.66 defibrillators per 10,000 people on average.
The manufacturer, Defibshop, cited its upcoming 2025 Cardiac Coverage Report, which highlights a five per cent increase in registered defibrillators over the past six months, with the South West totalling 14.35 per 10,000 people.
The news comes following a recent reminder to register defibrillators via The Circuit. It also comes during National Heart Month, a campaign every February that raises awareness of health conditions related to cardiovascular disease.
The Circuit has registered over 100,000 defibrillators. However, records for active defibrillators indicate only 96,145, meaning many are not ready for use.
The full cardiac report is expected to release soon.