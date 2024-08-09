GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police Chief Constable Rod Hansen delivered a message of safety and unity as he addressed the county.
In a video posted earlier today (Friday, August 9) the Police Chief Constable said: “It's our mission to keep everyone in the county as safe from harm as we can.
“The scenes of violent disorder that we've seen across the country since the end of July have created fear and unease in all communities. This will have been especially apparent for people from our ethnically diverse and minority communities.
“You should be able to leave your homes and carry out your daily routines peacefully without feeling threatened or in fear of being targeted because of who you are, where you live, and what you believe in.
“Division and hate has no place in our society. My teams are tirelessly monitoring the situation, both nationally and locally, ensuring that we have the right number of police officers available to respond to incidents should they happen.”
Chief Constable Hansen also wanted to remind residents of the dangers of misinformation spread on social media.
He added: “There is also a lot of false information on social media. So for the most accurate and up to date information, I encourage you to speak to your neighbourhood policing team, visit the constabulary website or follow us on social media.”
If you want to report a crime anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively you can speak with Gloucestershire Constabulary directly using their social media platforms or website.