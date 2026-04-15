HABERDASHERS’ Monmouth hosted an evening of dance showcasing movement of dance from a range of age groups.
St Catherine’s Hall was filled with creativity and expression watching dances choreographed by students across the school.
The evening opened with Year 11 BTEC Dance, choreographed and performed by Huw T, Peal F and Sophie G. Responding to a brief shaped by the stimulus ‘Common Ground’.
The three students explored a community centre setting where individuals from every walk of life to find unity through learning, creativity and shared cultural heritage.
From there the Year 12 BTEC Dance solo. Performed by Amana G and reimagined by Beth Wood and Amana herself. This classical ballet piece drew inspiration from the romantic era and repertoire of Giselle.
Style of dance changed as the energy levels soared as the squad, choreographed by Ruth Wood, burst onto the stage. Featuring Carys E, Kezia L, Poppy U, Abbie S, Belle H, Polly J, Niamh O, Mabel J, Bethan G, Esme K- N and Aislinn R- O'B. The group was a tribute to an early 2000s pop culture.
The evening continued with Year 10 BTEC dance, performed by Pheobe K-N and Mali W who recreated repertoire from The Green Table 1932 presenting the character solos Refugee and Death with precision.
Bloodstream, performed by Orla E, Dilys M, Amana G and Alice S, followed an emotive piece driven by music, power and stillness. More Common Ground explorations appeared in the next Year 11 BTEC Dance work, performed by Ella B, Amelia C and Clara S.
Amana G returned to the stage for her Contemporary Dance Technique Assessment who performed a solo inspired by Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring, which was reimagined by Zoe Heelas and Amana. Circus, performed by Ayda S and Oona S added a burst of rivalry and You Stole the Show performed by Carys E and Kezia L which offered a dance captain Carys.
The next part of the evening captivated a performance playing tribute to Rockfield studios in Monmouth and the artists which once played there. It was choreographed by dance teacher Beth Wood and performed by Orla E, Amana G and Huw T and was described as a contemporary ballet piece.
The tribute expanded into a moving homage to Monmouth’s own creative treasure. Projections and atmospheric lighting echoed moments familiar to those who have seen the BBC’s Rockfield documentary – fleeting reminders of artists like Coldplay, Oasis and countless others whose music shaped generations of people.
Act Two opened with the rhythmic swagger of Gangsta Tappin, which followed more Common Ground explorations from Amy B, Freya M and Scarlett , the duet In this Shirt, the punchy Bored by Enya K and Anna- Lena R and the Don Quixote solo performed by Orla E which was her final performance as dance captain.
The ensemble piece Step By Step celebrated perseverance and triumph, before Take Me Home and the vibrant Let’s Get Loud closed the night with a farewell to their Year 13 dancers.
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