One of the longest established local rock bands Smokeroom which this year, celebrates 35 years of gigging, will be holding a birthday party being hosted by Bream Sports Centre on August 3 from 4:30pm til 11pm.
There will be live music in the marquee from 5pm as Smokeroom and Bream Sports Centre take the opportunity to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support.
There evening will include live music from four local acts as well as craft stalls, a hog roast, a bar, an ice-cream van and a prize raffle along with the sale of Smokeroom commemorative CDs and T shirts.
All funds raised will be donated to MacMillan Cancer Support and entry to the party is free.
MacMillan Cancer Support was set up in 1911 by Douglas Macmillan - a young man who had watched his father die of cancer.
His father's pain and suffering moved Douglas so much, he founded the Society for the Prevention and Relief of Cancer which has grown and developed in to the support charity recognised today.