Caldicot Musical Theatre Society prepares to take to the stage with a lively musical theatre revue this month.
The group will present “Songs We’ll Never Sing” at 7pm on Saturday, March 21 at Caldicot Choir Hall, promising an entertaining evening of well-known musical theatre numbers - with a twist. The show’s concept turns traditional casting on its head, featuring performers singing songs they would not normally be cast to perform. From men tackling a number from Chicago to women performing hits from Jersey Boys, the evening promises plenty of surprises!
The fun and varied programme features music from a wide range of shows including Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge, Grease, Miss Saigon, Hairspray, Jersey Boys, The Colour Purple, Memphis and Newsies, alongside many others.
Director Shannon Bradbury said the show is all about members and performers having fun with musical theatre.
“It’s a really relaxed and entertaining evening where we get to try songs we wouldn’t normally sing. It’s a great way to show what CMTS is all about.”
CMTS is a community-based amateur theatre group with members aged 11 and upwards, bringing together performers with a range of experience. The society usually stages two or three productions each year, including a full-scale musical. It also performs at and supports a range of events and organisations while raising funds to help keep its shows on stage.
Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings in Caerwent and the group welcomes new members both on stage and behind the scenes.
Tickets cost £10.50 and are available via the society’s website - www.caldicotmts.co.uk - . CMTS has also announced that its next full production will be We Will Rock You at Caldicot School later this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.