At this point he had settled in Paris and, having achieved fame and fortune, he largely gave up composing, concentrated on good living, and produced little music of significance in the last 40 years of his life. Fortunately the Petite Messe Solennelle is one of the exceptions. Despite its title, the work is neither small – it lasts for over an hour – nor particularly solemn. Although the text is religious the style is unmistakably operatic, ranging from hushed intensity to boisterous high spirits and abounding with the memorable tunes and rhythmic vitality for which Rossini is famous.