Monmouth Choral Society will perform one of the gems of the choral repertoire, Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, at St Mary’s Priory Church, Monmouth at 7.30pm on Saturday (November 16). The choir will be conducted by its director of music, Steven Kings, with Sam Bayliss, piano, Edward Dean, harmonium, and soloists Charlotte Newstead, soprano, Susan Marrs, alto, Andrew Henley, tenor and Robert Marson, bass.
Rossini was born in Pesaro in 1792, and it was as a composer of opera in the Italian style that he made his name throughout Europe. By the age of 37 he had written 40 operas, from the early success of The Barber of Seville to his final masterpiece, William Tell, and had achieved what today would be considered rock star status.
At this point he had settled in Paris and, having achieved fame and fortune, he largely gave up composing, concentrated on good living, and produced little music of significance in the last 40 years of his life. Fortunately the Petite Messe Solennelle is one of the exceptions. Despite its title, the work is neither small – it lasts for over an hour – nor particularly solemn. Although the text is religious the style is unmistakably operatic, ranging from hushed intensity to boisterous high spirits and abounding with the memorable tunes and rhythmic vitality for which Rossini is famous.
The work was originally written for small forces, 12 singers including the soloists, accompanied by piano and harmonium. This chamber setting was suited to the first performance, in a Paris villa.
Although Rossini later produced an orchestral version, the original setting remains popular with choirs throughout the world, and it is that version that will be performed by Monmouth Choral Society. Pesaro now houses two museums dedicated to the composer, and is also a Unesco City of Music and the Italian Capital of Culture for 2024.
Tickets for the Monmouth concert are £18 (under-18s free) and are available from the choir box office on 01594 531496, at www.monmouthchoralsociety.co.uk or on the door.