FESTIVAL fever is hitting the Wye Valley this weekend, when Redbrook hosts its annual Live on The Wye event.
Set on Redbrook AFC's riverside sports field, it features eclectic original music, and great local food and drink, spanning Friday night and all day Saturday (May 31-June 1).
Held in aid of the Redbrook Village Trust, Live on the Wye is a family-friendly community event that kicks off with a free ticketed fringe event on Friday evening starring local Americana and country rock favourites The Godseys and friends.
Saturday's headliners include Cardiff/Bristol brasshouse soul band Year of The Dog, who featured in Netflix hit series Sex Education.
Also on the bill is Cymrucana pioneer Matthew Frederick, who fuses Misery Folk, ballads and blues; lush-sounding singer-songwriter and pianist Kit Bennett; foot-tapping Bristol samba fusion, dance and drumming band The Sambistas; South Wales rock and indie trio Outrun The Rain; Swindon folkies with a twist Splat the Rat; West Wales’ Hoochie Coochie Band with a big sound mix of rock, blues, boogie woogie, funk and reggae; and of course, The Godseys.
Redbrook's own choir The Kingfisher’s Chorus will also be opening Saturday's event after the gates open at 12.30pm with joyful a-cappella singing.
For tickets and more information, see liveonthewye.co.uk and the event's social media.