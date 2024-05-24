Also on the bill is Cymrucana pioneer Matthew Frederick, who fuses Misery Folk, ballads and blues; lush-sounding singer-songwriter and pianist Kit Bennett; foot-tapping Bristol samba fusion, dance and drumming band The Sambistas; South Wales rock and indie trio Outrun The Rain; Swindon folkies with a twist Splat the Rat; West Wales’ Hoochie Coochie Band with a big sound mix of rock, blues, boogie woogie, funk and reggae; and of course, The Godseys.