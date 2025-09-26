It wouldn't be Christmas without a goose in town and the latest festive production from Lemon Jelly Productions will be hitting the Savoy Theatre stage this Christmas weekend.
Father and son team Peter and Elliott Rowell, will be leading the hilarious ‘Mother Goose’ family pantomime for all ages in this spellbinding egg-stravaganza!
It follows the story of Mother Goose, who finds riches, fortune and beauty after laying a golden egg, but it’s not all it’s ‘cracked’ up to be
With a multi-talented cast this one hour, laughter packed performance features colourful characters, hilarious comedy, fantastic music, lavish costumes and stunning sets. Will fame, fortune and beauty change Mother Goose?
There are two shows on December 27th and two shows on the 28th.
Book for tickets on 01600 772467 or go to monmouth-savoy.co.uk for more details.
Tickets £17, adults, £11 u16s and a family ticket (2+2) is £45.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.