TRUST me said Truss... but no one did and Liz was out after a traumatic 49 days that tanked the British economy.
But fresh from great reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, Liz's legacy hilariously lives on in the form of Nerine Skinner and her hit show The Exorcism of Liz Truss, which is coming to Monmouth's Savoy next week (Thursday, October 3, 8pm).
The Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist with the The Dots Comedy Cabaret trio went "viral" with her Liv Struss parodies of Liz when the Lib Dem-turned right-wing Tory sneaked in through the back door of No 10 to become PM in 2022.
But Nerine jokes that "my career ended 49 days later too" after Truss was unceremoniously ejected onto Downing Street, famously being outlasted by a lettuce and dubbed the ex-pieminister.
"So how do you move on when everyone looks at you and still sees Liz Truss!?" she asks.
"My show is a silly, character comedy show, mixed with stand up, songs and original characters and a few political ones.
"And it follows my journey as I try and let go of Liz Truss once and for all, in a fun-filled hour of escapism and my truth."
"Unpredictable and completely exhilarating" says one review of the 2023 Funny Women Content Creator runner-up's show while another describes her as a "perfect clown".
Tickets £15 are available from the Savoy box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk