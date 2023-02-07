What ensues is a baring of two creative souls, the one private and fastidious, the other boisterous and irreverent. As Dodgson struggles to capture a ‘perfect likeness’ of Dickens, Dickens craftily pries into Dodgson’s personal life to get a handle on one of the most curious men he has ever met. The result is a hilarious and also revealing conversation between two quirky, fascinating, and completely different men.