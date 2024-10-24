LIVE at the Apollo host and comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is winging into Monmouth's Savoy this Sunday (October 27) with her new show Peacock, as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.
As well as fronting the Radio 4 panel show Best Medicine, starting a comedy school and appearing on the likes of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and QI, her busy life has recently seen her spread her wings to become a foster parent.
Until now she hasn’t been able to talk about it on stage, and hasn’t even told the kids in her care that she’s a comedian.
Oh, and she uses a different name – she’s the Bruce Wayne of comedy but without the mansions.
However, this year something changed and after a couple of the eggiest gigs of her career in boardrooms to social workers, a show about becoming a foster carer has been signed off and is touring to acclaim.
Tickets £16 standard and £14 concessions and NHS are avaliable at the Savoy box office and via monmouth-savoy.co.uk and the show starts at 7.30pm.