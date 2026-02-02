MULITI-award winning Mayhem Youth Theatre Group's first venture into Disney will provide a half-term treat when they bring Aladdin to the stage on February 20-21 at the St Catherine's Theatre (formerly known as the Monmouth School for Girls Hall) .
Often associated with panto, Monmouth-based Mayhem's stage version of Aladdin is the official Disney musical stage show based on a combination of the 1992 cartoon featuring Robin Williams and the 2019 live action remake starring Will Smith .
Based on Aladdin's inclusion in Arabic folk tales first published in English in the 1700s in the collection The Arabian Nights, the stage show of Aladdin maintains its original regional background rather than the traditional pantomime setting of China .
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who pairs up with Princess Jasmine ,the beautiful daughter of the Sultan, to try and thwart the plans of the evil sorcerer Jafar and his traitorous sidekick Iago to take over the kingdom of Agrabah for themselves .
Along the way, Aladdin learns to believe in himself with the help of his eccentric friends, a flying carpet and a shape-shifting Genie whose three wishes can change everything.
Featuring some of the most popular songs in the Disney back catalogue, including One Step Ahead, A Friend Like Me and the Oscar-winning A Whole New World, Aladdin the musical will be a treat for the whole family.
Disney's Aladdin Junior will be performed at St Catherine's Theatre on Friday, February 20, at 2pm and 7.15pm and Saturday, February 21, at 2pm and 7.15pm .
Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for over 65s and £5 for Under 18s and are available to buy at Stephen's Bookshop, online at Ticketsource and on the door.
The show follows the senior group’s successful production of Grease last autumn, following award-winning productions of Oliver and Six.
