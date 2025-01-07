The brilliant Alison Neil returns with her latest one woman production, ‘Mrs Baker's Company’ on Friday 24 January at 7pm at Catbrook Hall.
The show lasts about an hour, then there is an interval when the bar will be open , followed by a Q and A session with Alison.
Mrs Sarah Baker shone brightly as a theatre manager at the beginning of the 1800s. Starting as a child in her family's troupe at the famous Sadlers Wells pleasure gardens, she never learnt to read, but she could dance on a rope. Her family toured the country, classed as 'rogues and vagabonds' who could be run out of town or imprisoned at the whim of a local magistrate or mayor.
Sarah Baker formed her own company. Cheerfully optimistic, she fought to gain respectability. Her story reveals a precarious world of make-believe and slapstick, providing a touch of magic wherever the wagons stopped and the show began.
Alison Neil provides another inspiring and riveting tale and, as Mrs Baker herself would say, it shows what you can do with just three things: good health, hard work, good luck and some very good friends... She couldn't add up, either.