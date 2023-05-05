As the nation revels in the recent coronation of King Charles III, the Ross Penyard Singers cordially invite you to embark on a melodious journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in their enthralling concert, The Elizabethan Age.
Set to take place Saturday, May 20 at 7pm at St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye, the performance assures a nostalgic evening, celebrating the musical highlights of Her Majesty’s distinguished rule.
Under the expert direction of their accomplished Musical Director, Pippa Wright, the Ross Penyard Singers will whisk the audience away to various corners of the Commonwealth, with harmonies hailing from South Africa, New Zealand, and Jamaica, as well as tunes from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Concertgoers can look forward to songs spanning the Queen’s reign, featuring legendary tracks by The Beatles and Abba, accompanied by the supremely skilled pianist, Simon Peberdy.
In addition to a captivating night of music, the event presents an open bar from 6.30pm, and raffle tickets will be available during the interval to raise funds for the Ross Cancer Support Group. This charity holds particular significance for the Singers, chosen in memory of their dear friend and founding member, Elizabeth (Liz) Gwynn, who sadly passed away earlier this year.
Embracing change, the Ross Penyard Singers are also searching for a new Musical Director, as Pippa Wright steps down to concentrate on her expanding family. The choir convenes each Wednesday during term time at 7pm in St Mary’s Church Hall for a two-hour rehearsal. Those intrigued by the position of Musical Director can contact the Chair of the choir committee at [email protected]
The Ross Penyard Singers will commence preparations for their December concert on June 7 and are consistently eager to welcome new members to their congenial group. If you possess a love for singing and desire to join this delightful ensemble, don’t hesitate to participate and share in the joy of music.
Seize the opportunity to relive the remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth II through song.