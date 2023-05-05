Under the expert direction of their accomplished Musical Director, Pippa Wright, the Ross Penyard Singers will whisk the audience away to various corners of the Commonwealth, with harmonies hailing from South Africa, New Zealand, and Jamaica, as well as tunes from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Concertgoers can look forward to songs spanning the Queen’s reign, featuring legendary tracks by The Beatles and Abba, accompanied by the supremely skilled pianist, Simon Peberdy.