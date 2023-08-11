Ross-on-Wye is set to host its grander-than-ever Equinox Festival this September. With a boost from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the festival, celebrating the equinox and autumn harvest, is gearing up to offer a dazzling array of activities on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd at the Bandstand.
Formerly trialled as a one-day event in 2021 and 2022, this year’s festival promises two days filled with live world music, wellbeing classes, yoga, arts, crafts, and circus skills. In addition, attendees can look forward to The Wye Valley River Festival, which will contribute its arts and crafts tent, along with inclusive wellbeing sessions.
Among the roster of artists, former BBC presenter and journalist, DJ Andy Kershaw will grace the event. Additionally, the lineup boasts the Guinean quintet led by N’Famady Kouyaté, the dynamic Serbian gypsy jazz quartet, Faith I Branko, and the festival's headliners - The Turbans, an enthralling ensemble of international musicians.
Ross CDT and other local charities and organisations will be present to provide vital signposting information for attendees. Those interested in joining as a festival steward or in exploring sponsorship opportunities can reach out via email at [email protected]. For more details and regular updates, enthusiasts are encouraged to keep tabs on Ross-on-Wye Town Council’s website and their Facebook page.