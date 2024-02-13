Peter Taylor, Co-Founder, Cuffe and Taylor, said: ”We are beyond excited to have both the incredible Shania Twain, the undisputed 'Queen of Country Pop', perform at Chepstow Summer Sessions this July. Shania's phenomenal blend of country and pop, along with her spectacular stage presence, has captivated millions worldwide. Her performance is set to be a standout moment, bringing her chart-topping hits and dynamic energy to our stage.”