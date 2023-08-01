Winter Glow, the largest festive event across the Three Counties, has organised a captivating treasure hunt for families in Herefordshire.
Known for their spectacular Christmas events, Winter Glow is now engaging families with a different kind of magic. Their Head Elf, Jingle, has taken a summer holiday, and he's inviting local families to join his adventure through a series of five intriguing riddles that hint at his holiday destinations.
The treasure hunt, which runs from Tuesday 1st August until Friday 8th September, offers families two ways to participate and explore local landmarks. The adventurous ones can solve the riddles, visit the corresponding landmarks, and post a selfie on Instagram tagging @winterglowuk. This will earn them a chance to win a Nice List VIP package at Winter Glow's Christmas event, featuring a personalised meet-and-greet with Santa, ice-skating, a light trail, and fairground tokens.
Alternatively, those who prefer a more home-based challenge can decipher the riddles, identify the landmarks, and submit their answers via an online portal. Successful home-grown detectives will stand a chance to win a group ticket for up to four people for either ice-skating or the light trail at Winter Glow’s Christmas celebration.
Jingle, the Head Elf himself, remarked, "As a parent myself (of 400 years!), I understand the challenge of keeping children entertained during the summer holidays. This summer competition is our fun solution for families to spend quality time together while exploring local landmarks."
Both avenues promise great rewards. Families who can crack all five riddles will be entered into a draw for VIP ticket bundles to the winter wonderland that is Winter Glow this Christmas.
For more details and to read the full terms and conditions, head over to https://winterglow.co.uk/summertreasurehunt/. Enjoy a spellbinding summer with Jingle and uncover the delights right on your doorstep!