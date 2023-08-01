The treasure hunt, which runs from Tuesday 1st August until Friday 8th September, offers families two ways to participate and explore local landmarks. The adventurous ones can solve the riddles, visit the corresponding landmarks, and post a selfie on Instagram tagging @winterglowuk. This will earn them a chance to win a Nice List VIP package at Winter Glow's Christmas event, featuring a personalised meet-and-greet with Santa, ice-skating, a light trail, and fairground tokens.