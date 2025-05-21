Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
The focus, as the week begins, is on discussions and strategic planning for the future. You might decide it is time to take charge of your own life and your financial progress. At the same time, there’s a need to practice patience.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A number of financial demands could catch you off guard. You may have thought you had more time to repay a loan. If this is causing you some anxiety, an older relative might be willing to help out.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your aim now is to find a balance between home life and work while focusing on your personal growth. New opportunities you hadn’t anticipated will lead to events that could transform your life. Welcoming these changes with enthusiasm could mark the start of a fresh chapter for you.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Workplace routines are set to change. Agreements need to be made by the end of the week. You have your own ideas and the support received from your family and friends will help you move forward. Secret plans will be brought to your attention.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You won’t be happy until you know where you stand regarding an important work or family matter. You’re ready to make some firm arrangements to get started on a project that could come with some external pressure.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You will be going through a number of learning experiences as you experiment with new ideas and possibilities. Aim to strike a harmonious balance between everyday routines and matters that are now occurring behind the scenes.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Some valuable information will come your way as the week begins and you will be able to use this to your advantage. Enjoy this chance to take part in new adventures. This could be the start of an exciting phase of your life. Relationships are flourishing.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
There’s a high chance of achieving success both in your professional and personal life. The only problem is the tension that is building in a close relationship. Be careful about how you express your thoughts as disagreements could easily arise.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Any difficulties that arise early on will relate to joint matters and partnerships. This could touch on someone’s health or potential issues like cheating or dishonesty. This applies not only to romantic relationships but also to business partnerships.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Be sure to take advantage of a business opportunity that arises early in the week. You might also be keen to get started on a new group project. This will come with added responsibilities but this won’t put you off as it will give you a chance to express your creativity.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You might feel hesitant about making any commitments right now. Even short-term offers may have strings attached. Relationships can quickly become complex and emotional. In romance, prepare for a roller coaster ride of emotions.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Conversations will be focused on home and family. You feel it is important to connect with housemates and exchange fresh ideas. There are also financial decisions to be made but in this, be cautious as some intense reactions are likely to stir up your emotions.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.