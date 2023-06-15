Hereford is marking Clean Air Day (15 June) with the installation of three cutting-edge moss filters, an eco-friendly solution making significant strides towards purifying the city's air.
Air pollution, an ongoing public health concern linked to over 30,000 deaths annually in the UK, is a potent contributor to heart and lung diseases. This dire reality underscores the crucial role of clean air in public health and ecological balance. Enter moss filters - nature's very own air purifiers.
Harnessing the natural filtration prowess of moss, these innovative installations, each roughly the size of a small tree, help purify the air we breathe by absorbing and metabolising fine dust and particles. Despite their compact size, these moss filters punch above their weight. Thanks to the extensive surface area of moss, each filter can eliminate about 80% of surrounding fine dust and particles - a formidable feat of natural engineering.
Adding to an existing moss filter at Eign Gate, two new additions now stand fully operational at The Courtyard and Eign Street. These high-traffic locations will benefit immensely from these green cleaning machines.
In a twist of technological integration, each moss filter is equipped with smart sensors, allowing for real-time monitoring and quantification of the filters' positive impact on local air quality. This exciting data can be accessed at herefordshire.gov.uk, offering residents an insight into the strides their city is making towards cleaner air.
These environmental endeavours form part of the broader Hereford City Centre Improvement project, funded jointly by the council and Marches LEP. This £6m initiative aims to enhance the city centre's ambience and encourage longer visits, thereby bolstering the local economy.
For those keen to learn more about Clean Air Day and the city's progressive steps towards combating air pollution, more information can be found on the website. With these green innovations, Hereford is truly making every breath count.