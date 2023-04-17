Using street theatre, “Lady Wye” put Avara Foods and its US parent company Cargill “in the dock.” Protests also took place outside Tesco in Bewell Street and the Avara Foods factory, led by a samba procession. Lady Wye stated that she would bring to “the court of public opinion” evidence that Cargill has known for years about the potential damage of intensive poultry units near riverbanks.