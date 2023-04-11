The Rivers Trust has announced an exciting update to its sewage map, now featuring the recently released 2022 annual spill data for England and Wales.
The map, which already provides information to the public, is set to receive additional features, including near real-time spill data from Thames Water.
It is an unfortunate reality that household waste ends up in rivers untreated, making it essential for individuals to be mindful of their drain habits. By disposing of kitchen waste properly and using responsible cleaning products, everyone can contribute to protecting rivers.
There are numerous ways to get involved in the effort, including writing to MPs, reporting pollution incidents to the authorities, volunteering at local Rivers Trusts, sharing information, and donating to support the cause.
In a related story, activists have taken to the streets of Hereford to highlight the plight of the River Wye, dressing as judges, rats, and chickens.
The Wye is facing severe issues due to phosphate pollution, which primarily comes from chicken farms.
Environmental campaign groups used street theatre to bring attention to the damage caused by pollutants in the Wye. “Lady Wye” put Avara Foods and its parent company Cargill “in the dock,” accusing them of knowing about the damage caused by the proliferation of intensive poultry units near the riverbanks.
The activists’ samba-led procession targeted Tesco, which they accuse of supporting river damage by buying and selling Avara poultry, and ended at Avara’s factory at Red Barn Drive.
This protest follows a recent US court ruling that found Cargill guilty of damaging the River Illinois in a similar fashion to the Wye and ordered the company to pay reparations. The protesters are now calling for Cargill to pay full reparations in the UK as well.
Tesco has previously stated its commitment to protecting rivers and supporting the work of the Wye & Usk Foundation in tackling water pollution. In partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Tesco has put money towards implementing nature-based solutions and supporting farmers to reduce pollution in the River Wye.
Avara, which employs 2,000 people locally, has accepted that it is part of the problem and has developed a plan to resolve the issue. The company claims to be the only contributor with a public, data-based, and time-framed roadmap that will mitigate its impact in the catchment area. Formed in 2017 as a partnership between US-based food giant Cargill and poultry firm Faccenda Foods, Avara manages a supply chain of about 120 poultry farms in the Wye catchment, which produces around 160,000 tonnes of manure a year. Avara now states that in two years, its supply chain will cease contributing to excess phosphate in the river.