Avara, which employs 2,000 people locally, has accepted that it is part of the problem and has developed a plan to resolve the issue. The company claims to be the only contributor with a public, data-based, and time-framed roadmap that will mitigate its impact in the catchment area. Formed in 2017 as a partnership between US-based food giant Cargill and poultry firm Faccenda Foods, Avara manages a supply chain of about 120 poultry farms in the Wye catchment, which produces around 160,000 tonnes of manure a year. Avara now states that in two years, its supply chain will cease contributing to excess phosphate in the river.