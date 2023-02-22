Ross-on-Wye resident, Sandra Brown, has raised concerns about the persistent littering of "glove bags" in the Brook and its surroundings, which she says are from the Morrisons store garage in the town. Despite her best efforts, Sandra is unable to reach or remove the bags, which contain discarded disposable gloves. The ongoing issue has sparked criticism from locals who are calling for action from Morrisons to address the problem. Many are worried that the litter is not only unsightly, but could also pose a danger to wildlife in the area.