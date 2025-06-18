MIKE Kear, one of the finest footballers ever to come out of the Forest, has died at the age of 82.
Mike Kear spent 14 years as a professional in England and Belgium.
He started playing for Coleford United in the Gloucestershire Northern Senior League but was spotted by a scout from Newport County while playing for Cinderford Town.
While playing as an amateur for the Fourth Division Welsh club, Nottingham Forest made a bid of £7,500 for him.
He moved to the top flight Midlands club in July 1963 where he stayed for four years, playing on the wing.
In an interview with the The Forester, he said: “Within 10 weeks I went from playing for Cinderford Town to playing against the famous double-winning Tottenham Hotspur team that contained people like Jimmy Greaves, Danny Blanchflower, Dave McKay, Cliff Jones and Bobby Smith.
“Halfway through that game I had to pinch myself. I thought: “What am I doing here’”
In 1967 he transferred to Middlesbrough, spending three years at Ayresome Park before finishing his pro career in Belgium with Berchem Sport of Antwerp.
His nephew, Gordon Webster, said: “His friend, the Irish international Johnny Crossan, he got Mike involved out there.
“Mike went out to have a trial with Anderlecht but they said they wanted a centre forward.
“He played midfield on the right side.
“When he went to Bercham Sports, they played him there for a bit and then he played right back for a couple of seasons.
“They play a sweeper system and where your full-backs are more attacking. So as a winger, it worked well for Mike – he had a big support in Antwerp.”
Mr Webster said his son was chatting to a Belgian while in Thailand and he asked if he knew Mike Kear to which he replied: “Everyone in Belgium knows Mike Kear.”
He was also recognised in Coalway where he lived until December last year at which point he went to a care home in Leicester to be closer to family.
Mr Webster said: “We were in the pub opposite and the lads from the local side (Mushet and Coalway Utd) recognised him and called him a legend and came over to shake his hand.”
Mr Webster said he uncle was “quite shy” and didn’t like his footballing past being raised.
A statement on the Forest website said: “All at Nottingham Forest are saddened to hear of the passing of former Red, Mike Kear.
“The midfielder amassed 27 appearances in the Garibaldi (a reference to the club’s red shirts), finding the back of the net five times across five seasons on Trentside.
“Everyone at the Club extend sincere condolences to Mike’s family and friends and this difficult time.”
Mr Kear had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and associated dementia.
He was taken to hospital after suffering a fall and died on Wednesday June 11.
His funeral and celebration of his life will take place at the Forest of Dean Crematorium on Wednesday, July 2 at 2.30pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.