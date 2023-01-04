RENOWNED Irish traditional folk singer Cathy Jordan has teamed up with two leading UK jazz musicians for a new album and a UK and Ireland tour, including a Ross-on-Wye date.
Music fans will be able to hear songs from her new folk-meets-jazz album Freight Train at the Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, which sees her team up with pianist Liam Noble and percussionist Paul Clarvis.
Cathy is well known for her long involvement in the band Dervish and the Transatlantic Sessions.
Released last week via the Village Life imprint, the new album is the result of sessions that happened remotely in lockdown which were then completed live in the studio in 2022.
Born in County Roscommon in Ireland, she is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist playing guitar, bodhran, bones and bouzouki.
Leading UK jazz musicians Noble and Clarvis previously released their album Starry Starry Night (2009) and performed together in the percussionist’s Trio.
Before the Freight Train gig, top party band The Shadow Monkeys are at the venue on Friday, February 3, followed by Smack The Pony, Would I Lie To You and Mock The week star Fiona Allen headlining a comedy night on Friday, February 10.
For more information and tickets go to www.rosscornexchange.co.uk/events-one