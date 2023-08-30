LOCALS are invited to explore the history of the Forest of Dean in September as part of the annual Heritage Open Days festival.
Heritage Open Days began as a national one-day event for England in 1993.
In 2023 this is now a festival over a period of ten days. In the Forest of Dean, Coleford Area Partnership co-ordinate events being presented in the local area.
Planning begins each year in February for the event which happens between the second and third weekend of September.
This year the dates are Friday September 8 to Sunday September 17
Coleford Area Partnership has been organising the local programme since 2008 and the website is www.forestofdeanheritageopendays.org.uk
The expenses involved in setting up and managing all local publicity is paid for by Coleford Area Partnership.
These events are all free to attend but in some cases numbers are limited, and it is necessary to reserve a place.
You are invited to visit the local website to do this where a special form can be visited giving this facility.
There are some events where you are asked to visit the individual websites, and these are for some craft workshops where space can be very limited.
Last year more than 5,000 visitors attended events and many volunteer hours were recorded. Sincere thanks are due to the organisers of each individual event.
It is hoped that local people will find time to support this years events with similar vigour.