FIREFIGHTERS remain at the scene of a Wye Valley farm fire which saw six fire engines attend.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called to Marks and Spencer asparagus supplier Cobrey Farms in Coughton, near Ross-on-Wye, around 8pm last night (February 13).
The fire service said to the best of their knowledge, nobody was hurt in the blaze. The fire, which could be seen escaping from the roof of a building near polytunnels, has been reduced – but “dampening down” continues.
The fire service said the fire involved a single-storey building, around 20m by 20m, containing farm machinery and wooden packaging pallets which were "well alight".
A spokesperson said: “Further nearby potato crates were also well alight. The incident was sectorised and fought using three hose reel jets and one compressed air foam system jet with the water supply augmented from a nearby stream and a water relay dam.”
Four Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews, plus a water carrier from Peterchurch, an incident command unit from Ledbury, and the environmental protection unit from Tenbury Wells were at the scene, supported by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Cinderford and Newent.
Cobrey Farm is owned by the Chinn Family, who have featured on M&S TV adverts.