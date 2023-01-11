POLICE have launched an investigation after thieves broke into a locked garage in Bream and made off with five electric bikes.
The break-in happened at a property in Sun Rise Road in the village in the early hours of Monday, January 2.
Gloucestershire Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward on Monday (January 9).
Officers say three offenders “broke off” a garage lock and cut cables which were secured to five electric bikes.
The bikes stolen included two adult Orbea Wild FS H25 metallic grey mountain bikes; two adult Cannondale, Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty grey gravel bikes; and one adult Cube Stereo Hybrid 160 HPC TM 625 moutainbike.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 74 of January 2, crime no 216/23.
Information can also be reported online at http://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about, or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.