A flood warning has been issue for the Monnow at Skenfrith.
A Floodline warning has asked residents to take “immediate action” as the river level on the Natural Resources Wales website shows the level at 2.3 metres and rising sharply.
It follows an impending amber warning for South East Wales this afternoon where rainfall is expected to be between 100mm and 150mm (six inches).
In Monmouth, the floodgates by the driving centre have just been closed and access to the riverside is being stopped to school pupils by Monmouth Comprehensive School.
Storm Claudia is bringing in wet weather fronts impacting south-east Wales in particular.
The previous storm that caused flooding in the border village was Storm Bert which saw all residents evacuated with most houses seeing a degree of flooding.
Residents are urged to contact the Floodline on 03459 9881188 for more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.