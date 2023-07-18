New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mounton Brook Lodge at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Wendys at Usk Museum Cafe at Usk Rural Life Museum, Maryport Street, Usk; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Pizza Pazza at 2 Beaufort Arms Court Shopping Mews, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 27
• Rated 4: Coffee @ Upcycle at Unit 4 Station Yard Industrial Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on June 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tintern Recreation Centre & Village Hall at Tintern Village Hall, Monmouth Road, Tintern, Chepstow; rated on July 8
• Rated 3: Portskewett Inn at Main Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire; rated on April 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: