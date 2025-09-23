The Chepstow Races on Sunday August 25 drew families from across the region for a day of sport, entertainment, and community celebration and one of the standout highlights was the appearance of football freestyler Jay Rosa.
In a vibrant mix of skill, energy, and showmanship, Rosa wowed crowds with a dynamic freestyle performance before turning the spotlight to the children, leading interactive workshops that gave youngsters the chance to learn new tricks and build confidence with the ball.
Sharing the stage with viral sensation MC Grammar, known fornblending rap and education, Rosa helped create an unforgettable, family-friendly atmosphere filled with creatvity, music, and sport.
Parents praised the unique experience with many children leaving inspired to keep practicing their new skills.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Rosa.
“Seeing kids light up when they master a skill is priceless. Football has given me so much, and I love being able to pass that passion on to the next generation.”
With over 100,000 social media followers and a growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading freestylers, Rosa has becomea sought-after figure at major sporting and family events. His recent appearances have spanned football stadiums, festivals, and now racecourses where his ability to connect with audiences of all ages makes him a standout act.
You can discover Jay Rosa’s journey and upcoming appearances via Instagram and Tiktok jayrosa1_.
