Last week, we published the new Forest of Dean District Council Sustainable Economy Strategy, detailing how we plan to work with residents, businesses and partners to help our communities and high streets prosper.
Since being elected as Cabinet Member for Economy, I’ve been keen to visit as many businesses across the Forest as possible, from global powerhouses Suntory to small independent businesses specialising in bedbug removal. Every business in the Forest of Dean has its part to play and we want to be there to help them to thrive and develop even further.
One of the key aspects of our new Sustainable Economy Strategy is a focus on developing workplace skills, with the Council continuing to work with partners to offer training opportunities for people across the district. This includes the Digitial Skills training that has been taking place at AccXel in Cinderford which is helping people gain knowledge of digital devices and achieve qualifications that can help boost employability.
Not only that, but we’re also working with South Gloucestershire and Stroud College to
offer Green Skills Training that has been funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. These courses are designed to improve the pathways into the construction industry and upskill current professionals on new renewable technologies, with all courses taking place at venues in the Forest of Dean.
A key reason for funding and delivering these types of training is to ensure that people of the Forest of Dean have opportunities to further their careers right here in the district.
For too long residents have had to travel out of the Forest for work and we want people from the Forest of Dean to have the opportunities to work in skilled, well-paid jobs on their doorstep, improving both our local communities and the local economy.
As part of my cabinet portfolio, I think it’s vital to hear from businesses and in 2024, officers and I visited 38 businesses in the Forest of Dean. This is done so that we can listen and learn from business owners and employees directly, gathering their thoughts on what is working and the challenges they are facing.
This type of open conversation has led to some great initiatives and opportunities, and we’ve been able to direct businesses to the support available from the Council, or through partners.
Such support has been offered in many different forms, including advice and information, as well as financial support through funding streams such as Business Start-up Grants and Rural Business Grants, with over £302,194 approved in the past 12
months. This assistance will continue to be a key feature of the new Sustainable Economy Strategy.
I feel that it’s more important than ever to develop a local, prosperous and sustainable economy here in the Forest of Dean. By working together with those on our high streets and in our communities, I truly believe that we can do that.
I’m always open to visiting more businesses and hearing your story. If you’d like us to come by and hear from you, please email [email protected] and we’ll be sure to set something up