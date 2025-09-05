“That is important, because in the dark times, when you can often feel useless and as though life is passing you by, my writing can evolve one word at a time, as and when I can. I find the most challenging thing about being a writer is not so much the actual writing, but the self-promotion. This is relentless and sometimes feels impossible. The readers who comment or review my books, and remind me how much they enjoy my work, keeps me going.