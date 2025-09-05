A FOREST of Dean author who lives with M.E. says writing has been a “lifeline” for her, and now encourages locals like herself to begin their literary journey “one word at a time.”
Sarah Colliver has lived in Drybrook since 2008, and is best known for the Kitty Taylor series. She has been writing since around 2009 and has now shared her experience in the world of literature to inspire others with M.E.
M.E. or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, is a multi-system neurological condition that causes extreme fatigue, sleep problems, cognitive difficulties and other symptoms that aren't relieved by rest.
Sarah said: “My advice to anyone who is thinking about starting to write is just to start. Begin. Having M.E. is tough, and it not only varies from person to person, but also makes life hard to plan around, as you cannot rely on how you will feel. So I think managing expectations is important, not setting yourself up to fail. Take it one word at a time.”
Sarah’s passion for writing began at a young age, but it wasn’t until her mother passed away that she began to take it seriously. She explained that writing was cathartic and helped her process her grief.
Sarah also told me that the Forest of Dean was a factor in her writing due to the natural beauty and evocative surroundings. She said: “The Forest of Dean is a beautiful place to live and inspires many writers, artists and creatives.
“Driving through the Forest to my part-time NHS job, whatever the season, is a reminder of the beauty of the area. The varying colours of the trees and myriad of wildlife whom we share our forest with, could inspire anyone to create. It felt like a homecoming to me when we settled here, and I always feel comforted when returning from trips.”
Sarah’s career has been fraught with challenges. As an independent author, she does not have to answer to strict deadlines, but it also means she is solely responsible for promotion, which can be extremely difficult alone.
Sarah said: “Having M.E. is debilitating and can be cruel. It forces you to constantly weigh up everything you do, which means often I miss out on events and opportunities. Writing has been a lifeline for me, especially being an independent author. It means that no one is setting me deadlines, and if I am going through a flare up, I have no pressure on me.
“That is important, because in the dark times, when you can often feel useless and as though life is passing you by, my writing can evolve one word at a time, as and when I can. I find the most challenging thing about being a writer is not so much the actual writing, but the self-promotion. This is relentless and sometimes feels impossible. The readers who comment or review my books, and remind me how much they enjoy my work, keeps me going.
“Words are powerful, and when I receive messages from readers who tell me how they have related to my characters or stories, it is an indescribable feeling.”
Sarah’s Kitty Taylor series is set against the backdrop of World War Two and the latest two books are her favourites so far. The eponymous character is representative of the brave female agents sent into occupied territories, which looked to create a sense of how tough it was to be suspicious of every person around you, and continually fear arrest or torture.
Now, Sarah looks to the future of her career and this series. She said: “Despite my frustrations and limitations, I plan to continue writing and spreading the word about my books. I have two more books to come in the Kitty Taylor series, and then we will see. I hope to build on my confidence and capabilities, as I go.”
Sarah’s books are available at The Crafty Foxes Den in Bream, the Ross-on-Wye Country Market and on Amazon.
