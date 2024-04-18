THE FOREST of Dean District Council (FDDC) announced that it is still committed to Five Acres regeneration in Berry Hill, despite increases in costs.
The plans are to redevelop the site to create a leisure facility for Forest residents and increase numbers of tourists.
Chief Executive Officer for Forest of Dean District Council, Nigel Brinn said: “We had originally hoped to be on site at this stage but as with the construction of any large facility such as this, the Council must ensure that the development is affordable and remains financially sustainable going forward.
“Unfortunately, costs have risen substantially since the Council was successful in its Levelling Up Fund bid, due to rising global costs of materials and the impact of high inflation.
“We would like to reassure the community that the Forest of Dean District Council is committed to working with partners and key stakeholders to deliver a project that provides real and long-lasting benefit to the people of the Forest of Dean, within the budget available to us.”
In October 2023, the design team submitted a planning application to redevelop the site, which was granted in February 2024.
The FDDC said: “An update on construction commencement and anticipated completion will be provided once designs have been reviewed and agreed.”