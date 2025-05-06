THE Forest of Dean Hedgehog Rescue announced it is looking for volunteers to help out in areas including fundraising, rescue and transport.
Volunteers must be 18 or over to apply and must be able to commit to regular-set days. Applicants should also have transport, as the location, just outside of Newent, is not on a bus route.
The rescue is looking for help with fundraising and stalls, daily tasks, and transport volunteers; as part of a transport group where volunteers can help with transporting sick or injured hedgehogs to the rescue or vet appointments.
Rescue volunteers will carry out tasks such as weighing hedgehogs, cleaning out the hutches, replenishing fresh water, weighing out food to calculate how much has been eaten, carrying out basic observational assessments, and collecting fecal samples.
The Rescue said: “All training and equipment will be provided, if you have got previous experience with hedgehogs that will help but not vital.”
Prospective applicants are encouraged to send an email to [email protected] with either ‘fundraising’, ‘volunteering’ or ‘transport’ as the subject, depending on your interests.