TWO people from the Forest have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.
Zehra Zaidi of Longhope received the OBE for her work in international development, humanitarian action and community cohesion.
Dr Andy Stott of Hewelsfield, who was science advisor to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) received the MBE for services to nature and climate.
Ms Zaidi is the senior director of human development for international development organisation DAI in the UK and Europe.
She has also campaigned to improve the visibility of under-represented groups in British institutions and founded We Too Built Britain to create a greater sense of cohesion and belonging by highlighting the contribution to society of people from minority groups.
In 2020 she worked with the Royal Mint on the design of a “Diversity Built Britain” 50p coin.
She also founded Action for Afghanistan to help resettle Afghan refugees and to advise on humanitarian action and the rights of women and minority groups
Ms Zaidi has worked in South and Central Asia, East Africa and the Middle East focussing on education, governance and social entrepreneurship.
Dr Andy Stott recently retired from DEFRA after 30 years where he advised on biodiversity, nature recovery, land use, climate change and environmental statistics.
He was a lead negotiator for the UK at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, COP 15, – leading on the conservation targets for the new Global Biodiversity Framework and co-chair of the contact group which negotiated its monitoring and review mechanisms.
In the domestic arena, he led the evidence review and development of the outcome indicator framework for the 25 Year Environment Plan in England and the evaluation of Nature Improvement Areas..