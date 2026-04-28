“The London Marathon itself is like a party. Running around thinking this reflects the best of our country. People coming out on the streets cheering on people they don’t know and shouting your name as you go - you just feed off that energy. At the end being able to meet volunteers and employees from The Samaritans and hear about the work they do, and what the money we raised means to them, being able to answer phones for those who are struggling and keep doing the work they do - it was a really nice place to tie it all together and see it in the context of what we are doing this for.”