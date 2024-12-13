FORESTRY England has appealed for witnesses after a pile of building waste was found dumped in the woods on Speech House Road.
It is believed the waste was dumped on Tuesday, December 10, between 9.45am and 1.30pm, and a Transit-style tipper is thought to be involved. The building waste contained a large amount of imitation roof slates and felt.
Appealing to the public on social media, Forestry England asked if anyone travelling along Speech House Road Tuesday morning saw the tipper between Ruspidge Halt, formerly Linear Park, and the Dilke, entering the woods. It also said that the clear up will take time, due to the amount of waste.