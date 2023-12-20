This December, Foster Wales Monmouthshire are spreading the word on making a difference in a child's life by fostering.
The Foster Wales Monmouthshire team have been travelling across Monmouthshire to speak to people about fostering and how it could work.
Be that as a foster carer for a child in an emergency, to give their parents a break, for a young mum and her baby together, for a child who needs a family through their childhood, or providing support to a young person moving into independence.
This year, the team has spoken to children and young people who need someone to provide them with a foster home to ask what they want for Christmas. The answers they received became their Christmas fostering campaign.
Children said that they wanted "to be loved", "my brother and sister", "for my mum to get better" and "to see my friends".
By becoming a foster carer with Foster Wales Monmouthshire, local children and young people are ensured to stay in their community and close to the people and places that matter to them.
A spokesperson from Monmouthshire County Council said: "Christmas can be a magical time for children, but this is not the case for every child.
"There are children in Monmouthshire now who will be in a children's home this Christmas because of a shortage of foster carers...
"The not-for-profit Foster Wales Monmouthshire team will be beside you every step of the way, providing a support network that includes your own dedicated social worker, access to a wide variety of training as well as a buddying and mentoring system, regular support groups, access to our psychology and therapy service, out of hours support as well as fees and allowances to cover your costs and access to a range of other benefits such as free swimming in MCC pools and much more!"
The team wants to hear from people from a wide range of backgrounds who can offer a home to children and young people of all ages and needs. People who can look after teenagers, sibling groups or children with additional needs are particularly encouraged to get in touch, but foster carers are needed for all ages.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: "Christmas is a time to be with family and friends, but this isn't the case for some children and young people in our county. By joining the amazing foster carers within Foster Wales Monmouthshire, you can play a crucial part in positively impacting a child or young person's life. Please contact if you think you can support a local child or young person."