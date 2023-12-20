"The not-for-profit Foster Wales Monmouthshire team will be beside you every step of the way, providing a support network that includes your own dedicated social worker, access to a wide variety of training as well as a buddying and mentoring system, regular support groups, access to our psychology and therapy service, out of hours support as well as fees and allowances to cover your costs and access to a range of other benefits such as free swimming in MCC pools and much more!"