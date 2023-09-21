THE stage is set for the return of a greatly-missed local youth theatre after four years this half term thanks to significant new funding.
Found in the Forest Youth Theatre previously ran for 13 years from 2006-2019, giving young people the chance to perform in a variety of shows around the Forest, before a lack of funding forced its closure.
Now, the theatre is back after a £225,000 grant award from Arts Council England’s latest investment programme, ‘Let’s Create’, was secured last November.
The theatre is inviting young people to take part in two free ‘Plays in Day’ at The Wesley in Cinderford during half term, led by a new director who is “just raring to go!”
Abi Wright, who grew up in the Forest, says the importance of the arts cannot be underestimated when it comes to young people.
“I’m really looking forward to my new role as director”, Abi said.
“I took part in youth theatre myself, so I know what a fantastic opportunity it is to meet new people, to devise, act and perform - and simply to be able to be silly in a safe space.
“You can experiment with new ways of being, and explore the world in a different way.”
The theatre is part of local arts charity Air in G (Arts in Rural Gloucestershire), which is run by Executive Director and former Ross-on-Wye Mayor Ed O’Driscoll.
As well as funding the theatre for the next three years, the Arts Council grant will be used to support Air in G’s core programme of bringing national acts to village halls and community centres across the county.
At the theatre’s two free ‘Plays in Day’ at The Wesley, during half term, participants will devise, rehearse and perform a play in one day.
The events are free for young people and for the audience.
There will also be weekly drama classes in term-time on Saturdays, alongside lots of opportunity for young people to perform to, in and around the local community.
“Theatre is a way of gaining valuable life skills, to have a creative outlet and be part of exciting new ventures,” Abi said.
“It will challenge young people to explore different worlds through script, characters, and to learn about all sorts of ways to tell a story.
“So often young people don’t get a voice.
“Found in the Forest wants to give people a chance to tell their stories, through short story, poetry, mime, puppetry and music.
“I hope that Found in the Forest fills a big gap in the Forest of Dean.”
There will also be opportunity for young people to take part in the Air in G Young Promoters Scheme, hosting professional touring theatre companies in community spaces around the Forest.
Participants will learn about budgets and event management, while working towards accredited awards.
The Wesley Arts Centre in Cinderford will house the new Youth Theatre.
Cinderford Town Council, which bought The Wesley in March 2022, has been working to create an accessible and inclusive arts space “where all are welcome”.
Thanks to the funds secured in the Forest’s successful £20 million Levelling Up Fund bid, the hall has now been reroofed, and solar panels installed.
Future plans include refurbishing the stage and green room, new lighting, and a new ramp to make the stage accessible, as well as general redecoration.
Grants are currently being applied for to help meet the estimated £200k-plus costs.
As well as Found in The Forest, The Wesley Players, established in 1954, will share the theatre space.
Anyone who wants to join in the half term activities of Saturday classes should email Abi at [email protected] to secure a place.
Saturday classes start from November 11, and will run from 10am-12pm for juniors, 8-12-year-olds; and 1-3pm for seniors, 13-18-year-olds.