RESIDENTS and visitors can make the most of fairs, events and late night shopping in the run-up to Christmas in Ross-on-Wye and other Herefordshire towns, thanks to free parking arranged and funded by the county council.
In Ross, there will be free shopping on Saturday, December 2.
Other free parking days take place in Ledbury on the same day, while Hereford late night shopping free parking is after 4pm on Wednesday, December 6, 13 and 20.
Leominster Victorian Fair on Saturday, December 9, will also have free parking.
This includes all council public car parks and on-street pay and display bays.
The free parking offer does not apply to any private car parks, unless stated.
If in doubt look for the ‘free parking’ information signs and check local restrictions.
As usual, it’s free parking in the county's market towns after 6pm every day and all day on Sundays.
Councillor Durkin, Cabinet Member for Roads and Regulatory Services, said: “Herefordshire Council are pleased to be able to continue supporting our county residents and businesses by offering free parking this Christmas.
“Each year, the council liaises with town councils and the Hereford City BID, to determine the date to enable the best use the time offered to support their business.
"I hope that residents will take the opportunity to support local businesses over the festive period.”