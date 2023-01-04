Three local community groups will get a cash boost thanks to the Ross Lions.
Ross Lions were pleased to be able to help three local groups that also provide important services to the Ross-on-Wye area.
The groups receiving the cash donations are: Ross Community Development Trust, Basement Youth Trust (BYT), and Hereford Voluntary Organisations Support Service (HVOSS).
The funding Lions were able to give will help the groups in a number of ways.
For Ross CDT it will help them to continue their initiatives for people who are vulnerable such as by befriending and the good neighbours scheme.
The CDT’s mission statement is to unlock the potential of the Ross-on-Wye community and enhance the quality of life in the town.
For HVOSS this funding will help towards maintaining workers who support individuals who need help getting their lives back on track.
HVOSS helps groups run and operate effectively by offering them training, advice and support. They run the Volunteer Bureau, youth projects, and a community transport service called “Community Wheels”. They tell decision makers about the needs of their members, community groups, and volunteers.
For the BYT it will enable them to continue providing drop-in sessions for the teenagers of Ross on Wye giving them a safe place to meet in their leisure time. The sessions are open-access and are run by experienced youth workers. They meet at The Venue, Ross-on-Wye every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6–8pm.
Lions have a motto “We Serve”, that is at the heart of who Lions are and what they do. Lions in Ross hold several events that raise funds and use them to help those in need. Sometimes this is helping individuals and sometimes it provides support for other volunteer groups who do good work in and around Ross-on-Wye.
Ross Lions are ordinary men and women who are keen to be involved in the community and are always looking for like-minded people who would like to volunteer alongside them. To find out more visit their website, Facebook page, or contact them for a chat on 0345 8335786.
The Ross Lions help with countless Ross events too: last November the Gazette reported on the highly successful fireworks night event, which was organised by the Lions.