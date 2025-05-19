I always have a pair of secateurs in my pocket at this time of year, for those rogue brambles and ‘weeds’ that stick their head above the perennials, like nettles, docks and bracken. It is always best to hand pull them if possible but age and wisdom has taught me that it is quicker and easier just to behead them for now. Every garden will have it’s challenging weed(s), mine is ground elder, which I have learned to just enjoy, but if yours is bindweed then put in a cane close to the roots and let the bindweed climb the canes rather than the plants. It is easier to pull up that way too.