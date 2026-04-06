By ecclesiastical rules set centuries ago, there actually are 35 possible dates on which Easter can take place. The earliest possible date is March 22 and the latest possible date is April 25. For me, Easter felt quite ‘early’ this year (last year it was on April) 20, and with the weather not being able to make its mind up what it’s doing, I feel I’m not quite in my ‘gardening stride’ yet.
I loved the snowdrop show, the daffodil displays and now the tulips and bluebells are beginning to burst into all their glory, but it does feel a bit like the calm before the storm with regard to gardening growth. And I don’t mind a bit. It’s giving me a chance to really enjoy what’s going on and get a bit more prepared for that oh-my-God-growth-spurt which I know is coming.
Whenever a particular spring flower takes centre stage, I tell Yogi it’s my favourite. The snowdrop carpets were my favourite in February, then the daffs were my favourites and now it’s tulips. Last autumn I bought a few different varieties and mixed them up in a bag and put them ‘willy-nilly’ in various containers around the garden. I had forgotten which varieties I had chosen and am now just so enamoured by the mix of traditional blooms to the elegant frilly parrot ones – and in all colours.
Sorry Monty, but there are no carefully chosen apricot hues here!
And probably by the next time I write my column, bluebells will be my favourites. They are just starting to take centre stage and promise to be absolutely stunning. There are some great sites locally to enjoy them, but you can also pop into www.visitwales.com/things-do/nature-and-landscapes/bluebell-trails-across-wales to see where the blue carpets are at their best.
Abergavenny Garden Centre is proud to be promoting its brand new ‘branded’ flower pots, as they can be returned to the garden centre for them to re-use. It’s a great idea, as old plastic flowerpots have always been the bane of my life, especially when planting on mass for clients. Obviously I recycle as many as possible for bringing on my own plants but there’s a limit. You could also offer your old plastic flowerpots to various horticultural charities and allotments - someone’s trash is always another person’s treasure.
The chances are that when you tackled your chores over Easter, you found something in the shed that needed sharpening. Sharpening tools is a real art and there’s a knack to it. Holly & Son’s Sharpening Services are based in The Little Workshop, Coed y Fynnon in Pontypool and can also be found regularly at Abergavenny market. They offer a fabulous, old fashioned service and will sharpen just about anything, from gardening and woodworking tools to hairdressing scissors. You can call them on 07597 300779 or if you prefer, you can find and contact them on Instagram and Facebook – and see the razor-sharp reviews (see what I did there).
I just want to mention that April 10 (Friday) is National Siblings Day, described as, ‘a day to honour the complex, meaningful, and often under-celebrated relationship between siblings.’ Obviously I have the best brother in the world (according to afore mentioned brother). When I recently told him that a survey showed that having an older sister enhances a brother’s life he immediately retorted, ‘Fake news’, and he always insists that an older sister is like the first pancake you make – ‘never turns out quite right’. Despite all that, it’s a perfect time to thank him for all he does – especially contributing content for my column.
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