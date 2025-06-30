Whilst having lunch in work last week after a shower of rain, I commented on the petrichor – that lovely smell of rain after a long dry spell. That immediately opened the door to several other unexpected contributions. Did you know that the noise that your rumbling stomach makes is a called a wamble; the day after tomorrow is known as overmorrow; combining an exclamation mark with a question mark at the end of a sentence – which I was always reprimanded for in school - is called an interrobang and that sick feeling you get after eating too much is called crapulence. I have obviously checked all these as I’m reluctant to trust what the lads tell me, especially when they are suffering with crapulence!?