AN open letter to National Highways regarding the lack of action over the past seven years has been sent by a geologist monitoring developments.
Andy Smith states that the A40 Safety Group monitoring the landslip at Leys Bend between Monmouth and Whitchurch, “continues to be shocked by the failure of National Highways” in noting recent monitoring reports on the geology of the hillside above the A40.
He said there were two smaller landslides that occurred in 2018 and 2019 close to the 2023 landslide which led to the current closure of the carriageway.
He claims: “The earlier landslides provided clear advance warning of that area’s instability, but this was not acted upon” and resulted in the unplanned road closure.”
He asks why the works to remove the landslide and stabilise the hillside been further delayed until winter?
Regarding yet another A40 closure on the nights of June 6 and 7 to repair the drains on the other side of the contraflow, he explained that the road was “constructed for 1960s traffic with hillside drainage works that are largely lost or no longer functioning beneath it.
“The movement of all traffic onto the lower carriageway in a contraflow system for a sustained period of time has already had a serious impact on the integrity of the road surface and its drains.
“The public have been repeatedly told that there is no evidence that the unstable hillside presents a risk. This is untrue.”
Mr Smith went on to say that in 2018 a landslide on part of the slope previously considered ‘low risk’ occurred (pictured).
“There was a second landslide close by in 2019 but National Highways did nothing until a third slide in the area encroached on the eastbound carriageway in 2023 causing the present problems.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.