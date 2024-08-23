A NEW study conducted by claims experts has suggested Gloucester has the most irresponsible drivers in the UK.
The study, carried out by Claims.co.uk examined Government data on the number of licence points in each British local authority as of May 2024. The local and unitary authorities with the highest percentage of drivers with points on their licences were placed on a table.
Gloucester took the crown as the local authority with the most irresponsible drivers. The area is home to 118,233 drivers with a combined total of 41,407 points on their licences, this equates to 8.98% of all drivers, 62.6% above the national average of 5.52%.
Closely following Gloucester was another South West city; Plymouth. It has 207,663 licensed drivers with 73,566 points on their licences. This equates to 8.69% of all drivers; 57.4% more than the average across Britain.
A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “Reckless driving endangers lives. Gov.uk shows that there were 133,443 casualties due to road collisions in the year ending June 2023. Therefore, drivers must stay aware on the road and follow safety guidelines, including driving with insurance and staying in line with national and regional speed limits, as failing to do so can result in points.
“This campaign has highlighted the most dangerous local authorities for drivers. Gloucester is the number one most hazardous driving capital, although it is interesting to see local authorities from across the nation make the top 10, including Leeds and North Devon. This indicates that drivers should be vigilant in both larger and smaller locations across Great Britain.”
The table also showed the areas with the “most responsible” drivers. Residents in the Shetland Islands have the fewest points on their licences on average. According to Gov.uk, 18,295 drivers with full licences have a collective number of 1,429 points, averaging 2.1% of all drivers, 61.9% less than the benchmark.
The City of London follows in second, with 2.42% of drivers having points on their licences. As of May 2024, 5,871 drivers had 535 points between them. Therefore, drivers in the local authority are 56.1% less likely to be a liability on the road.