GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has paid out nearly £50,000 since 2020 according to recent figures obtained by No Win No Fee Solicitors Co.
The solicitor group obtained figures on how much the service paid out in compensation to public and employer liability claims since 2020, with a total of £46,309.87 in successful claims, with the highest amount paid in 2021.
Public liability claims can arise for several reasons, with the most common being property damage caused by fire services, or road traffic accidents in which a fire engine was at fault.
Lucy Parker, Solicitor for JF Law, said: "Submitting a claim against the fire service when there is a perceived fault can lead to positive change in procedures and training, helping to prevent the same mistakes from occurring again.
“It is not just about your individual case, but about the safety of the community as a whole."
Fire services, as employers, have a legal duty to ensure the safety of their employees, including firefighters, and must take reasonable steps to prevent harm to them. While they are rare, employer liability claims are one reason an individual may seek compensation for a service.
Lucy Parker added: "Whether you're an employee claiming for workplace injuries or a member of the public claiming for property damage against a fire service, the specific legal grounds and procedural requirements will differ.
“If you feel that a fire service is at fault, then you should seek legal advice to see whether you have any grounds to submit a claim.”
No Win No Fee Solicitors Co offers claims and legal advice service on accidents at work and public liability claims. It offers an online claim form, which can be accessed on their website.
It also operates a 24-hour helpline on 0333 091 8598.