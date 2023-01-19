THE fire service in Gloucestershire remains under the highest level of monitoring from the national inspectorate after a recent review found more improvement is needed.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found in November last year that Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) had made “small steps” to improve the way it looks after its people since an inspection at the end of 2021, which saw it moved into advanced monitoring process ‘Engage’.
But the inspectorate says “there is more to be done” to build trust and confidence amongst certain groups that positive change is forthcoming.
HMICFRS judged the service was ‘inadequate’ at looking after its people and ‘requires improvement’ at effectively keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks during the inspection in October and November 2021, a report on which was published in July.
It said it was also concerned about the understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion within the service, and the way it promotes its values and culture.
In response to the findings, GFRS was moved into ‘Engage’ monitoring, which provides additional scrutiny and support.
Inspector Wendy Williams said at the time the inspectorate was disappointed to see that the service hasn’t made the progress expected since their previous inspection in 2019.
GFRS was asked to produce a plan for how it would address the issues raised ahead of another visit in the autumn.
In that review, the inspectorate found the workplace culture “is slowly starting to improve”, and there is “a growing understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.”
But it said it was important the service continued “to build on this momentum”, and it will remain in Engage until significant progress is made.
HMI Williams said: “I was pleased to see signs of progress when we revisited Gloucester Fire and Rescue Service.
“We saw that the service is prioritising work on improving its culture, increasing the visibility and approachability of its leaders, managing staff workloads and ensuring there is clear access to wellbeing support.
“The service is also working hard to integrate the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion, including making amendments to its recruitment and promotion processes.
“Most staff are starting to see small but positive changes. However, some groups continue to have little trust in the service’s commitment to improve.
“They feel isolated and don’t believe positive changes will happen. The service should consider what it can do to build trust and confidence with these groups.
“Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service now needs to continue to build on this momentum and grow these changes from small steps to significant initiatives.
“I look forward to working with the service to monitor its progress.”
Some of the specific areas of concern highlighted in the previous inspection were that targeting safety visits to the most vulnerable wasn’t done efficiently, plans to introduce national operational guidance had been delayed, and the service’s objectives were not clearly linked to its budget plans.
They also had concerns that there was a lack of development support for newly promoted managers, and the service did not have a process to support the development of high-potential staff.
The service set up a staff improvement focus group in August, which it says has “played a pivital role in moulding the improvement journey”.
It also says it is “actively pursuing engagement opportunities with the wider workforce”, and is seeking views and feedback from staff about its initiatives.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece commented after the recent findings were published: “I am pleased to see our progress has been reflected within the most recent report from HMICFRS.
“Our culture is improving and there is a growing understanding across all areas of the services how important equality diversity and inclusion is.
“I am proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by colleagues and what we have achieve as a fire and rescue service.
“We now need to build on this momentum to ensure that GFRS is a positive and welcoming place to work and that we have the right culture, values and actively welcome and celebrate diversity in all its forms.”