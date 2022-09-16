Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospitalGloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 7.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12.